Richard "Dick" V. Price 85, of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster and of Tyrone, PA passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Tyrone, PA he was the son of the late Paul and Gwendolyn (VanScoyoc) Price. He was the husband of Sara (Stever) Price with whom he shared over 13 years of marriage.
Dick was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard and U.S. Air Force.
He was a professional photographer in State College and Tyrone. He also spent 27 years with United Parcel Service. Dick loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Dick always showed a great interest in his family and friends, and had a knack for finding things he thought they could use. He liked to help people succeed and would find ways to help them achieve their goals.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Richard V. Price, Jr., his wife Cindy L. Price and granddaughter Kelsey S. Price of Exeter, New Hampshire, and his daughter Natalie A. Price of Corpus Christi Texas. He also has several nieces and nephews. He's also survived by his stepchildren: Donald Whitesel and wife Louise of Lancaster, Andrew Whitesel of Elizabethtown, and Julia Whitesel Tuthill and husband Paul of Phoenixville, PA.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Helen Hamer Price, brother W. Paul Price, and sister Mary Price Reynolds.
A Memorial Service that will be Live Streamed will be held at 1PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 12:30-1PM at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com