Richard V. Greatti

Richard "Dick" V. Greatti, 86, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He has been reunited with his beloved wife, the late Theresa A. Greatti, and together they will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary on February 23. Born in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Gino and Florence (Pone) Greatti.
Richard was a graduate of Trenton High School and worked for AMP for 20 years as a Plant Manager. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Dick enjoyed the daily newspaper's crossword puzzle, bowling, listening to oldies music, along with playing the accordion and keyboard. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Phillies, Sixers and Eagles. Dick embraced his Italian heritage and had a passion for enjoying home cooked meals with friends and family. This included his specialty "dirty eggs," which he prepared on weekend mornings.
Richard is survived by his 5 children: Carmelina Raubenstine (Mark), Debra Olsen (Dave), Rich Greatti (Nancy), Teresa Greatti, and Michele Greatti; 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 1 brother Gino Greatti, Jr., and 3 sisters, Mable Warner, Jean Crucili, and Sylvia DiCesaris.
Friends and family will gather at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA from 10 -11 AM on Thursday, February 16, 2023, with Mass to follow at 11 AM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com