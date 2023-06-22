Richard V. Fazenbaker

Richard V. "Dick" Fazenbaker, 78, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully by the river's edge on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Born in Allenport, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel K. and Mary A. Kline Fazenbaker. He was the husband of the late Erma R. (Burdge) Fazenbaker for 53 yrs.
Dick proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. He was a member of the West Green Tree Church of the Brethren in Elizabethtown. Dick was employed as a sheet metal mechanic for Farfield Co. for 39 years. He was a member of AA and was clean and sober for over 34 years. Dick graciously sponsored others struggling from alcoholism with discretion, dignity and patient understanding. He grew into a mentor, often leading by example. He was a long-standing member of the Conoy Lunkers Fishing Club and enjoyed meeting the guys at the Falmouth Boat Launch for coffee and conversation daily.
Dick was an avid fisherman and river rat at heart. He grew up by the Juniata River and when moving his family to Lancaster County, adopted the Susquehanna River as his refuge. He had a great respect for the river and the woods. He was drawn to nature at an early age and strived to keep it natural and pristine.
He fished the river nearly every day when he was able. Later, he walked the river's edge looking for lures and cleaning up the riverbank by removing trash.
He shared with his daughter that this was a time he enjoyed. His daily walks were a practice that he used to center his mind, nurture inner peace, talk with God and develop an acceptance, strength and wisdom as he grew spiritually. The family is of the like mind that he was where he belonged that day, doing what he loved that day, when the time came for him to join his wife, Erma.
He is survived by three children, Paul L. Fazenbaker, husband of David M. Stroope of Abilene, TX, Betsy A., wife of the late Craig E. Peachey, of Elizabethtown, and Dori L. Fazenbaker of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Dane Peachey, Liza Peachey, Collin Peachey, Kiley Atkins, and Adam Andrews; one great granddaughter, Freya Peachey-Vazquez; two siblings, Nancy Harr, wife of Edwin, of Chambersburg, and Marilee McNitt, wife of William, of Reedsville; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth A. Fazenbaker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 24, 2023, at 12:00 PM at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. There will be no public viewing. There will be a luncheon and time of visitation at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be in Haven Rest Memorial Park Cemetery, Shirleysburg, PA, on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 1:00 PM with military honors. The family welcomes all who choose to attend the graveside service. If desired, contributions may be made in Dick's memory to West Green Tree Church of the Brethren. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
