Richard T. Colyer, 67, of Manor Twp., passed away in his home unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was the husband of Patti J. Platt Colyer for 48 years.
He retired from the former Alcoa Mill Products as a production supervisor, after 38 years of service. Rick was known as an outdoorsman, avid hunter, and fisherman and loved to spend time at his cabin. He was a member of the local Amvets and The Moose Social Club. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Rick never hesitated to lend a helping hand to a friend in need and went above and beyond to help others and always managed to put a smile on anyone's face. Some of his favorite pastimes were doing burnouts in his '69 Chevy C10 and making moonshine.
Surviving in addition to his wife, their sons: Rich and David Colyer. Grandchildren: Chandler Colyer, Cassidy Colyer, Olivia Colyer and Michael Colyer. Brothers: Tim (Kathy) Colyer; and Charlie (Carol) Colyer. Brother-in-law: Dan (Melissa) Platt. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Kriss Phelps and his parents: Merrill and Esther Colyer.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or a favorite charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
