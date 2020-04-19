Richard T. Bacon, 75, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Rosemary Pryer Bacon, with whom he celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on November 23, 2019. He was born in Oceanside, NY, son of the late Mummford and Grace Homan Bacon. Richard worked in public safety in Hempstead, NY. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam Conflict.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Richard Bacon, Jr.; Kevin Bacon; Anne E. Harsanyi; Jason Bacon; and Justin Bacon. Five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Three brothers. He was preceded in death by three brothers and sisters.
A Private Service will be held for the family with Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »