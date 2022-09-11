Richard Sheirich "Rick" Shultz, 74, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Monday, September 5, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard C. and Janet S. (Gable) Shultz. He was the loving husband of Sherry I. (Dougherty) Shultz, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage.
Rick graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1966. He was an avid sportsman and talented woodworker. He worked as a Machinist for Alcoa for 36 years until his retirement in 2002.
In addition to his wife, Sherry, Rick is survived by his sons, Richard Shultz and Scott Runkle; his four granddaughters; his sister, Audrey Gable; and his fur baby and best buddy, Spud.
At Rick's request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
