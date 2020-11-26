Richard S. Zercher passed away at his home on November 23, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Marticville on May 17, 1935, he was the son of the late Andrew J. and Helen Herr Zercher. He was deeply loved by his wife, Beatrice Brubaker Zercher with who he married on July 13, 1957.
Dick honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army. Richard retired from Armstrong World Industries and H.L. Wiker, Inc. He was a member of the Coffee Drinkers Hunting Camp and the Pequea Valley Sportsmen Club.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, Beatrice, Dick is survived by his two sons, Steven, husband of Sandy and Spencer, husband of Charmaine; four grandchildren, Amber, Colton, husband of Falicia, Michelle and Megan. He is also survived by his twin brother, Robert H., husband of Joyce Zercher. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Zercher and Doris Burkman and his brother, Paul Zercher.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their support and compassionate care. As per Dick's wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in the Bethesda UM Cemetery, Holtwood. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
