Richard S. Mimnall, 61 of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday April 25, 2023 at Penn State Lancaster Medical Center. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Mary Boswa Mimnall.
He was employed as an electrician at Joyce Electric, Inc. Lancaster. He was a member of the Columbia Fraternal Association and was an aquarium hobbyist and a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Mimnall; step daughter, Brianna Jones (Tykie); grandchildren, Scarlette, Oliver, Adaline; brother, Robert H. Mimnall, Jr. (Elaine), Catherine Geltmacher (late Gilbert) and Dorothy Herr (Robert). Many nieces and nephews also survive.
At Richard's request there will be no service.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
