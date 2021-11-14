Richard S. Miller, Jr., 67, of Annville passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Born in Lancaster on October 10, 1954, he was the son of Richard S. Miller, Sr., and Shirley (Boone) Roark.
Surviving is his ex-wife, Darlene M. Zachry of Annville, 4 sons, Richard S. Miller III of Lancaster, Brian C. Miller of Annville, Gregory A. Miller of Annville, Gary T. Miller of Elizabethtown, 1 daughter, Christa M. Kiser, wife of Phillip of Lebanon, 2 grandchildren, Alyssa M. Kiser, and Matthew L. Kiser.
There will be no services held for Richard at this time. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is overseeing arrangements.
