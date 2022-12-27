Richard S. Gilpin, age 86 of Strasburg, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was the husband of Ann (Moore) Gilpin for 60 years. He was born in Cumberland, MD, son of the late Howard E. and M. Ruth (Chipps) Gilpin. He was a member of Lampeter United Methodist Church. Dick was an educator, administrator, pilot and all-around Mr. Fix-It. As an educator, he graduated from Frostburg State University. After teaching Swimming and Advanced First Aid for the Red Cross, teaching at Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, MD, at Beverly Hills Junior High School in Upper Darby, PA, as well as Air Force dependent students at Johnson Air Force Base in Japan, he went on to receive his Master's Degree+ in Educational Administration at Penn State University. He never missed an opportunity to cheer for his beloved Nittany Lions as he took on the responsibilities of principal at Penns Grove Middle School in NJ, and then principal for 24 years at Octorara Middle School in Atglen, PA. He retired after 37 years in education to better pursue his hobbies. Dick was a devoted husband and father, and an avid fisherman. His favorite place was on the water with his fish-finder and his late friend Gary Wetzel. He could build or fix anything! He built his own airplane and several commercial buildings in Gap, PA, and a log home near Raystown Lake, PA.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Brian S. husband of Jody Gilpin of Ephrata, Dr. Terrie A. Stauffer wife of Dr. Keith Floyd of Ephrata, Tracie L. wife of Chris Kortright of Willow Street, 9 grandchildren, a great grandson, and 7 siblings: Howard E. husband of Darlene Gilpin of Seaford, DE, Barbara Ann Hahn of Morrisdale, PA, Joe husband of Sandy Gilpin of Frostburg, MD, James husband of Faye Gilpin, of Murells Inlet, SC, Rita wife of Junior Bajkowski of Baltimore, MD, Earl W. husband of Carol Campbell of Bryan, TX, and Dewey Campbell of Kemp, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Earl W. Campbell, step-mother Georgianna Gilpin and a brother Clinton R., husband of Nani Campbell.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1651 Book Road, Lancaster, PA 17602 on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lampeter United Methodist Church. shiveryfuneralhome.com