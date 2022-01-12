Richard S. “Doc” Ziemer, 89, formerly of Narvon, passed away on January 7, 2022, as a memory support resident of Legend of Lititz. He struggled with dementia, and after fighting the good fight, he has earned the crown of life. He now resides in his heavenly home.
Born at home in Union Grove, he was the son of the late Phineas M. and F. Mahala (Styer) Ziemer. Only going to the 8th grade, he was proud of receiving his GED later in life.
Richard was the loving and devoted husband of the late Esther A. (Demming) Ziemer, with whom he shared over fifty-nine years of marriage until her passing on October 2, 2017.
Doc was a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship Church and resided in Narvon before living at Legend of Lititz because of his progressing illness. He was employed by New Holland Concrete for 42 years mostly in sales until his retirement in 1994. After retiring he filled his spare time wood carving, mostly of Native Americans, even winning Best of Show and blue ribbons in the New Holland and other local fairs. Another one of his interests besides hunting and spending time on his wooded lot was growing fruit trees. He was especially proud of his one grafted tree that he grew four different types of apples. He also enjoyed taking rides in his father Phineas’ 1928 Model A Ford which he helped his son Neal restore. His family and friends will remember Richard’s storytelling, sense of humor, and kindness of heart. Always wanting to help those in need. He was a big strong man with a big gentle heart.
Doc will be dearly missed by his son, Neal husband of Sharon (Erb) Ziemer, and daughter, Cheryl wife of Harold Haldeman. Six Grandchildren: Eric husband of Jessica (Stoltzfus) Ziemer, Natalie wife of Christian Fifield, Mallory Haldeman partner of Jon Schwartz, Shane husband of Caity (Mull) Haldeman, Nathan Haldeman, and Lucas husband of Cassie (Good) Haldeman, and five great grandchildren: Bennett, Owen, Liam, Grady, and Reed. Richard is also survived by one sister, Dottie (Ziemer) Good.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by a daughter: Karen Ziemer, a great granddaughter: Katelyn Faith Ziemer and siblings: Evelyn, Ruth, Bertie, Edna, Pearl, and Raymond.
The family sincerely would like to thank all of Richard’s wonderful caregivers at Legend of Lititz who helped him navigate through his dementia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Richard’s memory to: Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be given at www.groffeckenroth.com