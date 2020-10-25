On Thursday, October 22, 2020 Richard S. "Dick" Kramer, Jr., 78, of Lancaster, left this earth and will never officially have to call into work again. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard S. and Ruth Lamborn Kramer. Dick was the loving husband of Vivian Flosser Kramer and they observed their 55th wedding anniversary in January of this year.
For over 35 years Dick worked in the maintenance department for Alcoa which now is Arconic Corporation, Lancaster. He was a member of the East Petersburg Lions Club and the Columbia Fish and Game Club. Dick had a life-long passion for classic cars. He enjoyed going to car shows and showing his life treasure, his own 1956 Pontiac. Dick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life of eating ice cream and drinking his favorite beer, Pabst Blue Ribbon.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Vivian, is a daughter, Ruth M. Kramer of Lititz, two sons: Richard S. III husband of Kathy Kramer of Ronks, Brent L. husband of Holly Kramer of Lititz, six grandchildren: Eric, Ryan, Amanda, Derik, Brently, Hillary, and three great-grandchildren: Raelyn, Hunter, and Forrest. Preceding him in death are four brothers: Wayne, Dale, Greg, and Glenn Kramer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dick's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM till the time of service. Interment will be in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Dick's memory to: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520, or The East Petersburg Lions Club, 3210 Caroline Drive, East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com