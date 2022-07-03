Richard S. Cummings, age 83, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, at Calvary Homes Skilled Care after a long journey through Parkinson's. Dick was born in Carthage, NY, a son of Bertha and Lorne Cummings.
He graduated from Augustinian Academy in Carthage, NY and Mohawk Valley Technical Institute, Utica, NY, with a degree in Advertising, Graphic Design and Production. His career was in Graphic Arts and Print Production Specialist until retirement.
He is survived by his wife Sandra(Keesey, Markert), children Eric S. Cummings, Michelle D. Miller, John M. Cummings, step-son Patrick J. Markert, grand-daughter Mia Tongbhoyai Miller, and siblings David Cummings, Frederick Cummings, Linda Beck, and Kristine Wilson. He was predeceased by sister, Donna Cummings and his parents.
In retirement he enjoyed water color painting and fly fishing in Montana. He was a member of Grandview Church and was a Sunday School teacher and participated in adult Appalachia Service Project mission trips.
Services will be private at the convenience of family. To honor Dick, contributions may be made to Appalachian Service Projects, Grandview Church, 888 Pleasure Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
