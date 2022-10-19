Richard S. Bowman, fondly known as "Dick" passed away unexpectedly in Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ on October 15, 2022. Dick, 81, retired with his loving wife of 55 years "Bonnie" to Cape May, NJ after spending most of their lives in Lancaster. Born in Washington Boro, he was the son of the late Henry and Ruth (Sensenig) Bowman.
Dick was a humble and loving man, dedicating himself to God, his family, friends, and country. Always smiling, he was a self-taught musician, playing the guitar, dobro, and banjo, with bluegrass gospel being his specialty. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, fishing and golfing and spent 25 years as a real estate appraiser for the County of Lancaster before retiring.
His love will live on in his wife Bonnie; children, Sabrina, wife of Guy DeVito of Hockessin, DE, and R. Payton Bowman, husband of Maria of Cape May, NJ; grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah Basht, Wesley and Jesse Bowman; siblings, James Bowman (wife Norma), Lois Burkholder (wife of the late Raymond Burkholder), Henry Bowman (wife Marlene), and Paul Bowman (wife Deborah); sisters-in-law, Colleen Watson (husband Richard Watson) and Carol Bowman, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his brother, John Bowman.
Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's name may be made to the Lancaster Veterans Court Community Partnership, Chamber 5, 50 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17608, or the Family Promise of Cape May, 505 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May, NJ 08204.
