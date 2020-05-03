Richard "Ritchie" T. Case

"Ritchie" Case, 91, who passed on April 28, 2020, was a stand-up comic with various routines depending upon his audiences as he traveled through Europe and the U.S. He met the Host Properties Director and was asked to design "the Cabaret", in which every star would want to perform because it was built with an entertainer's eye, including the visual and audio perspectives.
Ritchie fell in love with Lancaster and turned the designing job into a career of over 20 years as the Director of Entertainment for all of the Host Properties. Lancaster County residents and tourists were treated to performances by Joan Rivers, Red Buttons, Bette Midler, Freddie Prinze, Robert Goulet, Rupert Holmes, Ben Vereen, David Brenner, Shawn Elliott, a Carlos Montoya concert, an Emmett Kelly circus onstage, an Edward Villella ballet and a Folies French Revue, to name a few. As Master of Ceremonies for many years, he brought the Host stars to perform at the Long's Park Amphitheater, which turned into the Labor Day Craft & Music, 3-day weekend.
Ritchie volunteered as a newspaper reader for the Susquehanna Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and narrated shows for the blind at the Fulton Theater.
Ritchie was the beloved husband of Valerie G. Case for over 42 years and they shared their happy lives with numerous dogs and rescued cats in their Conestoga and Willow Street homes.
