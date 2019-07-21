Richard "Rip" C. Schnader, Sr.

Richard C. Schnader, Sr., 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. A Lancaster resident all his life, he was the son of the late Elmer & Frances (Suter) Schnader. He was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth (Channel) Schnader who died in July 2017.
Richard retired from Kegel's Produce. He was a homebody and enjoyed taking care of his family, especially his son, Terry.
Surviving are sons, Richard Schnader, Jr., husband of Rose, and Terry Schnader; grandchildren: Richard Schnader, III, Christine Reese and Teresa Schnader; great-grandchildren: Brianna Snead, Brian McFarland, Efrin Mejias, III, Zhane Johnson & Chase Reese; and siblings: Elmer Schnader, Betty Mahler & Carl Schnader.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; a great-granddaughter, Alicia Mejias; and siblings: Frances Schnader, Mary Fry, Leona Bicaskis & Gloria Huber.
A viewing will take place from 10-11 AM with a Funeral Service to begin at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Richard will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.
