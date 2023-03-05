Richard "Ricky" W. Patterson, 67 of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, February 24, 2023. He was surrounded by his beloved family as he transitioned from this life into eternity. Born in Lancaster County, Ricky was the son of the late Goldie F. Adams-Patterson.
From elementary through high school Ricky attended the Philadelphia School for the Deaf in Philadelphia, graduating in 1974. Ricky was a die-hard football fan and his favorite team since his youth was the San Francisco 49ers. He loved spending time with his family. He was an active member of The Lancaster Association of the Deaf and Lancaster Moose Lodge 299, where he was on a shuffleboard team. Ricky enjoyed working on his cars and his van. He was an amazing builder and could fix almost anything. Ricky never allowed his deafness to keep him from enjoying life and living life independently and to the fullest.
Before retiring Ricky was employed with Wilbur Chocolate, Lititz, PA.
Ricky is survived by three brothers, William Patterson (Mary), Norman "Cork" Patterson and Kevin Patterson (Leah), two sisters, Patty "Tiny" Patterson and Carolyn Patterson-Sterling (Danny-deceased) and goddaughter, Sherry Moore. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother and two sisters, Patricia Monroe (Melvin) and Donna Wright (Clifford).
Family and friends are invited to Ricky's Celebration of Life Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tyree Sterling officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ricky's name to Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 2270 Old Philadelphia Pike Lancaster, PA 17602.
