Richard “Rick” Weik

Richard Lewis “Rick” Weik of Lititz, formerly of Brownstown, passed into his next journey joining God and many family and friends. Rick shared his life with Leslie (Clymer) Weik for 39 years and their children; Stephanie Caudill (Scott) of Brownstown, Shelly Reheard (Josh) of Ephrata, and Richard R. Weik (Katie) of Brownstown, and his greatest joy, his grandchildren; Bailey, Cody, Hannah, and Waylon.
His passions included spending time with family and friends, cars, trucks and motorcycles, camping, and telling great lifelong stories. There was nothing Rick could not fix from automobiles to equipment to houses, but the one thing he couldn’t was his leukemia.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received starting at 5:00 PM. Family requests that all guests wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://lls.org or PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. To leave an online condolence, please visit: