Richard "Rick" Sload, 68, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Warren W. and Dorothy (Fogie) Sload. Rick was the husband of Shirley (Greiner) Sload with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Rick was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1972. He retired from Vector Securities in 2020 after 29 years of service. Rick previously owned and operated Sload's Garage in Maytown. He was a member of the Susquehanna Beneficial Association in Marietta and was the leader of "Camp Call of the Wild" in Perry County. Rick enjoyed trips to Rehoboth Beach, boating on the Susquehanna, and vacationing with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Shirley, are two sons, Chad Sload, husband of Sarah of Landisville and Eric Sload, husband of Monique of Denver, CO; five grandchildren, Gavin, Stella, Ricky, Frankie, and Theo Sload; a sister, Teresa Mateer of Marietta; and two brothers, Steve Sload, husband of Claudia of Marietta and Greg Sload, husband of Renee of Millersville.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Hershberger.
A memorial service honoring Rick's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above) or to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com