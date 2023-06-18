Richard "Rick" Schutter, 56, of Muskegon, MI, and formerly of Lancaster, passed away May 20, 2023. Born in Fort Rucker, AL, he was the son of Ronald Schutter, Sr., and the late Sandra Schutter.
He will be remembered for his many years as an independent contractor and owner of RS Maintenance & Remodeling. Rick was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed fishing, vacationing in Chincoteague, VA, and working on cars.
Rick is survived by his children, Ashley, wife of Bryan Rooney, and Colin Schutter, all of Jonestown; his aunt, Cathy Kling of Ronks; several cousins, and his beloved dog, Abby. He was preceded in death by his mother Sandra, and his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Kling.
A Celebration of Rick's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will welcome guests from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at the Kauffman Mennonite Church Cemetery, Manheim.
