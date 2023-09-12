Richard "Rick" S. Bedford, Jr., 55 of Columbia passed away on September 5, 2023. Born in Lancaster on August 26, 1968, he was the son of Richard S. "Dick" Bedford, Sr. and Sherry Hitchens Bedford.
Rick graduated from Penn Manor High School. He was an outgoing and loving guy. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed fishing, playing video games and watching horror movies.
Rick is survived by his dad, Dick S Bedford; stepmother, Deborah McAnany; his son, Steven Bedford; stepsister, Tiffeny Binder and stepbrother, Mike McAnany. He is also survived by his companion, Karen Bogart. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Bedford.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rick's graveside service on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11AM from the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Road, Lancaster. For other information, please call 717-872-1779.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »