Richard "Rick" E. Croft, Jr., 63, of Ephrata, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Richard, Sr. and Kathryn (Musser) Croft and was the loving and devoted husband of Melissa (Heming) Croft with whom he shared 23 years of marriage.
A servant to his Lord, he was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren, serving as a deacon.
Rick was the Director of Safety and Compliance for Ira G. Steffy & Son, Inc. for 10 years, and a previously worked at H.R. Ewell, Inc. He was a member of the Lancaster County Safety Council and over the years he volunteered for numerous local fire departments including, Denver, Lincoln, Lancaster County Task Force and was Deputy Chief for Ephrata Area Rescue Services. He enjoyed camping, fishing, rock climbing and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by four children, Shanna Croft, Derek Coy, Dylan Croft, Amber Coy; four grandchildren, Janessa Morales, Darian Rodriguez, Kyla Croft, Dominic Croft; and two siblings, Wendy, wife of Michael Dickersheid, Robert Croft.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 7:00 PM at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Brian Messler officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rick's memory may be made to Ephrata Church of the Brethren Deacon Fund, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.