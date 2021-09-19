Richard "Rick" Allen Seaman, 90, passed away Sunday evening, September 12, 2021 of natural causes at Maple Farm Nursing Home, Akron, PA, where he has resided since January. He was the son of Armitage Ustes and Mary Seaman of Lancaster.
Rick proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years.
He was a lover of classical music, enjoyed gardening and was devoted to caring for the many pet parakeets he had throughout the years. Please consider feeding the squirrels and birds that also brought Rick such pleasure.
Prior to moving to Maple Farm Nursing Home, Rick received exceptional care from Doctors Doreen Bett, Victor Altadonna, Hiep Phan and Keith Brazzo. And the care and support he received while at Maple Farm Nursing Home was outstanding.
Out of respect for Rick's wishes, there will be no public viewing or graveside service.
Contributions in Rick's memory can be made to: The Feathered Sanctuary, c/o That Pet Place, 237 Centerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Condolences may be offered at their website: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
