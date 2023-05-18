Richard "Rick" A. Ross, 72 of Windsor formerly of Columbia passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Lebanon V.A Hospital. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late James and Mary Miller Ross. He was the husband of the late Nancy Markey Ross with whom he was married 40 years until her in death in 2019.
Rick enlisted and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War serving in the 173rd Airborne Division. He retired after 25 years of service from the Dana Corporation where he worked in the assembly department.
Rick was a Life Member 173rd Airborne Brigade Assn; Life Member 82nd Airborne Assn; Vietnam Veterans of America Post 1032; Life Member VFW Post 2435 and the American Legion Post 469. An avid hunter and fisherman he was also a member of the East Prospect Fish & Game.
He leaves to cherish his memory, fiance Patricia Alvelo; children, Richard (Missy) McDade; Lisa (Kevin) Palmer; Scott Ross; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Beth) Ross; sister, Bonnie (Ed) Brown; stepchildren, Timothy Kise and Bonnie Sheehy. His brother Samuel Ross and step daughter Cheryl Kise preceded him in death.
Funeral service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Ron Bupp, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may view at the funeral home on Monday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.