Richard (Rick) A. Hohenwarter, 66, of Lancaster, made his journey to God's kingdom on October 31 after a brief illness. He was born to Richard J. and Ona M. Hohenwarter, both deceased. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Anne Hohenwarter; their son Lee and his daughters Sydney and Addison; their son Richard and his wife Emily, and their son Steve, his wife Kelly and their children Jack and Tyler. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Coman, Karen Roschel, and Marjorie Gascon. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Alli, and his feline sweethearts, Rosie, Samarrah and Delia.
Rick was a Boy Scout in his adolescence and attained the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14 years. He graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1971, and from Millersville University with a degree in Industrial Arts Education in 1976. He taught at Lake Lehman High School in Lake Lehman, PA, where he was also a wrestling coach. He found his professional calling, however, in the commercial construction industry, starting as a carpenter and working his way into leadership roles in construction estimating. In his retirement, he found joy in refining his natural artistic ability and craftsmanship through the creation of innovative and culturally inspired pottery. He was a studio artist at Kevin Lehman Pottery in Lancaster during the past five years. Rick happily spent most weekdays there working on his craft. He especially loved creating soup bowls for the annual Empty Bowls fundraising event each spring.
Rick loved the great outdoors and introduced his boys to camping at an early age. Evenings spent around a campfire toasting marshmallows with family and friends are fond memories. He also loved the North Carolina beaches and would walk the shoreline for hours looking for perfectly imperfect shells and stones. He loved the Phillies and the Eagles, collecting coins, restoring antique vehicles and going to auctions and swap meets. Mostly, he loved his time with his family.
Interment in the Riverview Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Rick at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rick's memory may be made to the Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster PA, 17604, or to the Lancaster Creative Factory, 580 S. Prince St., Lancaster PA, 17601.
