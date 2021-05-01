Richard "Rick" A. Bair, age 67 of New Holland, PA went home to be with Jesus, passing away April 28, 2021, in the Wellspan Ephrata Hospital.
He is the loving husband of 25 years (together for over 28 years) to Vicki Scotten Bair. Rick was born in Lancaster, PA, and was the son of the late Allen and Hattie Clegg Bair.
Rick worked and retired from Savencia Cheese in New Holland, PA. He was a very active member of the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church.
Jesus was the center of his life. Rick was involved in the church as a former deacon board member. He had a leadership position with the church ushers and was involved with the security team. Rick liked fishing, guns and golf, but most of all spending time with family and friends. He loved his church family dearly.
In addition to his loving wife Vicki, he leaves behind his children Cory Gomez of New Holland, Tracy Gomez of Adamstown, Richard Bair, Jr. husband of Ebonie of Mount Joy, PA, and Jennifer Geahr. There are 12 loving grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Rick is preceded in death by grandchildren Janay Bair and Jordan Gomez, as well as his siblings: Bill Blakely, Carolyn Dixon, Jan Bair, Michael Bair and Antoinette "Toni" Bair.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday beginning with a viewing from 2:30-4:15 PM followed by a celebration of life service, officiated by Rev. Stephen Ritchey at 4:30 PM at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, PA 17557. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in memory of Rick Bair to the Building a Better Future Capital Campaign in care of the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church.
Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Honey Brook, PA has been entrusted with Rick's services.