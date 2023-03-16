Richard "Rich" J. Shulenberger, 71, of Lancaster passed away, March 13, 2023. He was born to the late Emmett and Miriam Shulenberger in Carlisle, PA. He dedicated over 35 years to High Steel Service Center as a sales representative. It was a career he loved and enjoyed thoroughly until his retirement.
Rich was known for his positive attitude and a smile that he would share often. Even in the face of long-term illness Rich did not falter and always made the best of every situation. He was quick to make friends and very sociable. Rich enjoyed sports and was a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. While his children were growing up, he was active in the community where he coached little league baseball and youth soccer. He also had a passion for cooking on the grill for his family and doing home improvement projects. In his youth, Rich enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all those who loved and knew him.
Rich is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 48 years, June Shulenberger; his children, Gregg Shulenberger (husband of Danielle), Eric Shulenberger (husband of Shannon), Brad Shulenberger (husband of Christine), and Christa Pearson (wife of Brian); his brother, Gary Shulenberger (husband of Dianne); his grandchildren, Andrew, Kaylee, Alexis, Lauren, Matt, Allison, and Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Charles Snyder Funeral Home, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA from 6 to 8 PM. A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11 AM with a visitation to take place one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Lancaster General Health Foundation or The Lupus Foundation of America may be made in honor of Rich. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com