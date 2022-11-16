Richard "Rich" D. Russell, age 64 of Strasburg, PA, passed away on November 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Donna L. Russell with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage on September 5th.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Arlene (Bewley) Russell. He graduated from Octorara High School in the class of 1978. Rich worked at Quebecor Printing for most of his life until an injury made him disabled. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music, his mustang GT convertible and his fur babies.
Surviving besides his wife Donna are his fur babies (Oreo and Jasper); two siblings; Walter "Skip" Russell (husband of Judy) of Intercourse, PA and Kathy Chambers of Quarryville, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, D. Robert "Bob," James "Jimmy" and Joseph "Joey" Russell.
Rich's desire was to be cremated and memorialized in Conestoga Memorial Park. He did not want a formal funeral service. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
