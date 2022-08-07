Richard Raymond Lynch, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Oak Leaf Manor. Born in Wilmington, DE, he is reunited with his love of 64 years, the late, Harriet Louise Lynch.
He worked as an electrical engineer for the E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company. Richard enjoyed model railroading and traveling to Ireland.
Richard is survived by his son, Eric, husband of Cindy Lynch, of Gap, PA; and his two grandsons, Shane and Cullen.
Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
