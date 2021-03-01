Richard Rauschkolb

Richard "Dick" Rauschkolb, age 89, died peacefully on February 26, 2021 in Doylestown, PA. Born in Brooklyn on August 12, 1931, he was the son of the late John and Anna Rauschkolb. Upon graduation from Woodrow Wilson Vocational High School, Richard served in the United States Air Force and later, the Air Force reserves, until being honorably discharged as a Military Police Sergeant in 1958. Richard then embarked upon a successful career in the banking industry. Richard married his late wife Fay in June of 1959, the start of a long and very happy marriage of nearly sixty years.
Richard led an extraordinary life of service to the community. His numerous accomplishments included serving as President of the Kings Park (NY) Chamber of Commerce. Known as "Mr. King's Park," Richard founded the inaugural "King's Park Day" on June 11, 1977. Richard was chosen as the Chamber's "Man of the Year" in 1986. In addition, Richard served as Commander for American Legion Post 944, President of the Commack-King's Park Rotary Club, and was a tireless volunteer and fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America and The Special Olympics. In 2002, Richard and Fay retired happily to Lancaster, PA, however Richard's commitment to the community remained strong. In addition to his numerous contributions to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Richard honored the lives of his fellow veterans by serving as a Red Rose Honor Guard, achieving Member Emeritus status in July of 2017.
Richard's private life was a very full one as well. A man of boundless energy and curiosity, Richard's numerous hobbies and interests included photography, art, wood crafting, gardening, and stamp collecting. Richard was an avid reader and history buff with an incredible recall for historical facts and figures.
Yet, despite a life of innumerable accomplishments, Richard's proudest legacy is that of Husband, Father and Grandfather. Richard and Fay's greatest blessing was being surrounded by the children and grandchildren they adored. Richard is survived by his children Elaine Ciofani (Tony) and Mark Rauschkolb (Kirsten), grandchildren Alexander and Alyssa Ciofani, Rebecca, Kyra and Walter Rauschkolb, sister Betty Peterson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing has been scheduled for Thursday, March 4 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Richard's life will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 5 at Mount Cavalry Lutheran Church, 308 Petersburg Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Mount Cavalry Lutheran Church.
