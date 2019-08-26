Richard Ramos Davila, 56, a construction laborer, of Lancaster, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was the husband of Edna J. Rivera.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, son of Guillermo Ramos, of Puerto Rico and the late Rosa Davila Santiago. He was of the Jewish faith.
Also surviving are two daughters and seven grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Tuesday morning August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. (Viewing Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 10-11a.m.) Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
