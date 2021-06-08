Services for Richard R. Brickley, 78, of East Hempfield Twp., Lancaster, and formerly of King of Prussia, who had died Friday, April 3, 2020, will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Parthemore Funeral Home and Cremation Services, New Cumberland, followed by burial in Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Twp. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.
