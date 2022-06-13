Richard Peter Scarpa, of Bird-in-Hand, PA passed away on June 11, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Richard was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Gabriel and Rose (Calvanico) Scarpa.
Richard had a great appreciation for music. He loved playing guitar and writing his own songs. Also in his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Richard is survived by his fiance, Gail Decker; his brothers Nicholas Scarpa (husband of Pamela Scarpa) and Gregory Scarpa; his nieces Regina, Stephanie, Samantha, Melanie, and Victoria as well as his faithful dog Millie.
Family will receive friends Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579 from 2pm-7pm with a service to honor Richard's life from 7pm 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
