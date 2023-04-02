Richard Peoples Rohrer, Jr. of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the husband of Jean Rote Rohrer for 41 years. He was the son of the late Susan Hager Rohrer and Richard Peoples Rohrer.
Dick attended St. George's School in Newport, RI and Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. He retired from Sperry New Holland after 18 years as an Industrial Engineer.
In 1989, he and Jean moved to Boothbay Harbor, ME where he built custom furniture and helped manage their bed and breakfast.
Dick had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on the Susquehanna River as well as boating, fishing, hiking, camping, and skiing. He volunteered with Arch Street Center and Meals on Wheels in Lancaster, and he was on the planning committee and served as treasurer for St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Boothbay Harbor, ME.
He is survived by his wife, Jean R. Rohrer, Lancaster, PA, daughter, Virginia S. Rohrer, Lancaster, PA, stepdaughters, Suzanne M. Schumann (Jay), Willow Street, PA, Anne W. Wineholt (David), Timonium, MD, and step grandchildren, Cayli M. Schumann, Natalie E. Wineholt and Marshall D. Wineholt.
Dick was preceded in death by his son, Richard Rohrer III, stepson, David Wilson, Jr. and siblings, Charles Rohrer (Sally), Robert Rohrer (Joanne), and Susan Breig.
The family wishes to express deepest thanks to the Mennonite Home and Hospice & Community Care for the excellent care their loved one received.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster PA. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538 or to Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
