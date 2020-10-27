Richard P. Wert, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by relatives on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 13, 1945, he was the son of the late Betty Jane (Wert) Schuler. He is survived by brothers William C. Schuler of Ephrata, PA; Robert D. (Diane) Schuler of Otsego, MI; Ronald K. Schuler of Rougemont, NC; Paul J. (Lorna) Schuler of Timberlake, NC; one sister Doris J. (George) Thomson of Union Bridge, MD. He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth N. Schuler.
Richard traveled and lived in various states of the USA during his lifetime. In earlier days, he visited prisons handing out Bibles and literature through Colson Prison Ministries. He enjoyed going to Root's Country Market in Manheim, PA, and helping at various VFW affairs with meals and promotions.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in remembrance of his life held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm, at Calvary Mennonite Fellowship, 280 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA 17519. Refreshments and a time for sharing with family and friends immediately following the service.
A living tribute »