Richard P. Stringer, 81, of Wyomissing passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. Born in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Dr. Sydney W. and Helen Dann Stringer.
Richard graduated from the Berkshire School in Massachusetts and then attended Syracuse University where he was a member of the Psi Upsilon fraternity. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1962 he joined the Peace Corps, in its infancy, and served in Ethiopia from 1962-1964. He received his master's degree from NC State in 1966 and his doctorate from Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health in 1970.
After a short stint with the EPA, in Atlanta, Dick, as he was known by family and friends, moved his family to Berks County in 1974 and worked at the former Gilbert Associates in its environmental division. His working career also included building custom homes, largely in the Wyomissing Area, and concluded as a full professor at Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Campus. But most of all, he will be remembered for his research and published works on the monarch butterfly life cycle. His discovery of what happens inside the monarch chrysalis, using MRI technology, was featured in the 2012 award-winning, 3-D movie called "Flight of the Butterflies" and the Illustra Media documentary called "Metamorphosis.”
Dick was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church and formerly the First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his children: Craig, husband of Michele, Wyomissing; Stewart, husband of Eunjoo, Frederick Maryland; and Dr. Penney Stringer, Richland, Washington; as well as his former wife and devoted friend til the end, Lura Stringer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cooper, Colby, Ophelia, Eliana, and Kensleigh and his sister Nancy Mellon of Ghent, New York, and brothers and their spouses: Dr. Christopher and Anne Stringer, Manlius, New York, David and Deana Stringer, Naples, Florida; and Andrew and Charlotte Stringer, South Africa. Dick was predeceased by his brother Dann Stringer.
Dick loved a vigorous game of tennis, skiing, sailing, a long run, especially in the days of the Hash House Harriers, running through the woods of the Pennsylvania countryside, exploring the natural world and generously teaching the young and old the magical lessons found in nature. As his daughter said "There is no one like you, Dad".
A visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM with a celebration of life beginning at 11:30 AM in Lutz Funeral Home, 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Reading, PA 19606.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to monarchwatch.org. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com