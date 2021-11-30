Richard P. Sentz, 94, of Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the U.P.M.C. West Shore Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster County the son of the late Seth J. and Esther (Brehm) Sentz, and was the husband of Ruth (Lyttle) Sentz who passed away March 4, 2016.
Richard retired from Warfel Construction of Lancaster and enjoyed his work very much. When he moved to Messiah he spent many hours in the wood shop and built many beautiful pieces of furniture.
Surviving is a chosen daughter Nancy Mooney wife of Donald Mooney, Chambersburg; one brother, David Sentz husband of Jean Sentz, Hellam; one sister, Naomi Hofstetter wife of Oren, Mount Joy; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by a brother Robert E. Sentz and a chosen son, Wayne Lehman.
Services will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the Cross Roads Cemetery, Mount Joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
