Richard P. Patton, 60, of New Holland, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ronald K. and Betty Rote Patton of Lancaster.
Richard spent 20 years on the U.S. Navy and was employed as a mechanic by Advanced Food Products. He enjoyed working with model military airplanes.
Surviving besides his parents is a sister, Lori wife of Mark Steininger of Pocomake, MD. He was preceded in death by a brother Brian K. Patton.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 28, at 7:30 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com