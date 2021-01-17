Richard P. Hicks, 93, of Brethren Village, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary Hicks. He was the husband of Esther (Mowrer) Hicks and lived his last years at The Brethren Village, Lititz. He resided in Gordonville all through his school years and graduated from the former Paradise High School in 1945.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in January 1946 and served until 1947 where he was assigned to the 11th Weather Squadron at Elmendorf Field, Alaska. When he returned, he married his High School classmate and best friend, Esther Mowrer. They were married for over 73 years.
He took up the Tool & Die Making trade at Schenk Tool Co., Paradise and attended night classes at Stevens Trade School through the GI Bill. Dick worked in several machine shops in Lancaster County, the last being Hewlett Packard Co., Avondale where he worked as a tool and product designer in the Manufacturing Engineering Dept., retiring in 1992.
He was a member of Calvary Church from 1944 to 1992. In 1993, he and his wife moved to Charlestown, MD to spend their retirement years along the Chesapeake Bay, and at that time he was an active member of St. John's Methodist Church, Charlestown. They returned to Lancaster in 2013. He was also an active member of the Antique Outboard Motor Club of America, dedicated to restoring old wooden boats and old antique outboard motors. His hobbies were boating, water sports, fishing and camping.
Dick is survived by his wife, Esther, and four sons: Darryl Hicks, partner of Mary Ellen O'Conner, Strasburg, Jeffrey Hicks, husband of Debra of Rohrerstown, Brian Hicks, husband of Donna, Lititz, and Craig Hicks, husband of Jane, New Holland. He is also survived by six grandsons, one granddaughter, and seven great-grandchildren.
Private Interment will be held at Paradise Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Brethren Village and Hospice & Community Care for their excellent care. Memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
