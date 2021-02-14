Richard P. Hallacher

Richard "Dick" P. Hallacher, 86, of Lititz, PA, died peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Richard and Laura Bartch Hallacher. He was the devoted husband for 63 years to the late Merita Wagaman Hallacher who passed away in 2019.
Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956, and the Naval Reserves until 1960. After leaving the Navy he was employed for over 40 years at Warner Lambert / Johnson & Johnson Corp. in Lititz. He held various positions in the warehouse during his employment.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill.
Richard had a true love for his family. He enjoyed vacationing at his favorite places in the Poconos and Ocean City, MD where he would go deep-sea fishing. He loved classic cars and enjoyed going to auto shows.
Richard is survived by his children: Marcia M. Gephart of Lancaster and Richard "Rick" C. Hallacher of Lititz; 3 grandchildren: Lindsay Forbes of Ephrata, Matthew married to Katie Gephart of Lancaster and Justin married to Sarah Gephart of Elizabethtown, and by his 3 great-grandchildren: Madison, Leif, and Kaya.
Friends will be received by his family on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 10-11AM at the Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow at 1:30PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com