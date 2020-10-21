Richard P. "Dick" Landis, 72, a lifelong Landisville resident, passed away on October 17, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late G. Robert and Frances Reapsome Landis.
Dick was employed by the former Stehman Chip Company for many years and most recently retired from the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of the Hempfield Area Sertoma Club and was past Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 185.
He is survived by his sisters, Pauline and Geraldine Landis, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley and Chester Landis.
A graveside service will be held in Silver Spring Cemetery on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. If desired, contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 247 Main St. Landisville PA.
