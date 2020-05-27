Richard P. Bireley, 40, of Lancaster, passed away at home. Ric's journey on earth came to an end and he joined family and friends in heaven on May 22, 2020. He loved comic books and superheroes, and deeply cared about animals.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Phyllis Bireley, 2 sisters: Jennifer Jamosky and Heather Avery; his nephews: Austin Weisbrod and Bryce Avery; his niece Morgan Avery and his maternal grandmother Thelma Frey, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Ric cherished spending time with his nieces and nephews and talked often about the fun they had. They truly were a bright spot in his life.
Ric was preceded in death by his daughter Claudia Rose, maternal grandfather Paul Frey, and paternal grandparents Richard C. and Betty L. Bireley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com