Richard P. "Big Guy" Fankhauser, Jr., 47, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence. Born in Alliance, OH, he was the son of Richard P., Sr. and Marilyn (Enoch) Fankhauser of Mount Joy.
Rich attended Hempfield High School. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Most of all Rich enjoyed spending time with his family especially his son.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Richard, Sr. and Marilyn, is a son, Richard P. Fankhauser III of Mount Joy; a sister, Heather Fankhauser of Elizabethtown; and a nephew, Taylor Fankhauser of Lancaster.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be postponing Richard's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »