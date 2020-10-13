Richard P. Bard, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Born in Lancaster, Richard was the husband of the late Helen M. Bard. He was the father of three children: Richard M. Bard, husband of Bonnie L., Dianne M. Good, wife of Roger L., and Terri J. Roos, wife of Gregg; grandfather of four grandchildren: Michael Bard, Daniel Good, Casey Roos, and David Good; and brother to Bea Andrews, wife of Don. In addition to his wife, Richard was preceded in death by a brother, William Bard and a sister, Dorothy Smith.
Longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lancaster, Richard was a dedicated husband and loving father. Memorial services for Richard are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com