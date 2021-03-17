Richard Martin Brautigan

Richard M. Brautigan, 82, of Lancaster was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Thursday, March 11, 2021 at LGH surrounded by his loving family. Born in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Martin and Adeline (Collins) Brautigan. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Davis) Brautigan with whom he shared over 33 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Toni wife of Mark Koskiniemi of Tucson, AZ, Robin wife of Jeff Dowdy of Ocala, FL, Tamlyn wife of Thomas Ebert of Honesdale, PA and Shelbra wife of Jeffrey Foster of Millersville, PA. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Susan Pica.
A Private Interment will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors. Services will be live-streamed and will appear on the funeral home website 15 minutes before the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com