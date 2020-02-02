Richard M. Welk, of Coudersport, formerly of Bird-In-Hand, died after a brief illness on January 25, 2020 at the Coudersport Hospital. He was born April 19, 1938.
Born in Bird-In-Hand, Richard was the son of the late Walter and Ruth (Thompson) Welk. He graduated from East Lampeter High School and worked for many years at W.C. Mellinger and Sons of Leola. He also worked for Pennfield Co.
Richard moved to Coudersport in the eighties and worked for Alstom Pre-Heaters of Wellsville, NY until his retirement.
A lover of the outdoors, Richard found his paradise in Potter County as he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a past president of the Coudersport Snowmobile Club, a member of the Coudersport Golf Club, and enjoyed watching most sports, especially NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Pirates. And one of his biggest passions was woodworking as he had a shop in his garage and turned out everything from furniture to shelves, stools, benches and cat boxes.
He is survived by his wife, Margit (Winterberger) of Coudersport; a sister, Judith Webb of Lancaster, wife of the late Heber Webb; a daughter Tammy, wife of Dale Kopp of Lancaster; a son Richard Jr., husband of Brenda of Narvon, and a grandson, Richard III of Michigan.
Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Welk; a sister, Arlene Rineer and brother Wayne Welk.
At the request of the family, there will be no memorial services.
A living tribute »