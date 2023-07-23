Richard M. Thomas, Jr., 55, of Mountville, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Born in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Richard M. Thomas, Sr., and Ella M. (Collins) Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly L. (Caterbone) Thomas.
Richard attended J.P. McCaskey High School. He was a truck driver for many years and worked in construction. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing darts in the local league. He was a member of the Active and Alert Club. Richard loved spending time with his granddaughters, Riley and Lucille.
In addition to his wife and mother, Richard is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn Thomas, granddaughters, Riley and Lucille, sisters, Connie Axe (Bob), Vickie Randisi, and Laura Suggs. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Thomas.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
