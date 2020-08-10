Richard M. “Pooh” Bemis, 84, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
He was the husband of Jessie M. Marquart Bemis, sharing 60 years of marriage this past January. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Milton H. and Clara Bemis.
Pooh had worked for Andersons Pretzel Bakery for 25 years. He also had worked at the former Stehli Silk Mill and was a bartender at Bings Café, later the B&B Café.
He enjoyed playing pool, shooting darts and playing poker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Richard M. Jr. married to Melissa Bemis of Mount Joy; his grandchildren Brittney J. and Erik J. married to Letisha Bemis; his great-grandchild Raelyn, and his sisters: Hazel married to William Helms, and Dorothy Wanner. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey W. and his brother, Robert E. Bemis.
There will be a visitation at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1-2PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2PM. Interment in Riverview Burial Park. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
