Richard M. Musser, 90, of Masonic Villages, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Oscar and Emma (Flory) Musser. Richard was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and Thaddeus Stevens Trade School. He proudly served in the United States Army. Richard retired from Masonic Villages where he was a Carpenter/Supervisor for twenty years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Most of all he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Kathleen (Powell) Musser; a son, Michael R. Musser and daughter, Rebecca Roush of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Kayla and Kristin Roush of Elizabethtown; two brothers Charles and John; three sisters, Mary Walters, Shirley Shay and Sandra Kise all of Elizabethtown.
His siblings that have gone before him are four brothers, Edwin, Oscar James, Leonard, and T. Larry Musser and four sisters, Ruth Lawrence, Julia Urban, Catherine Lawrence and Gertrude Junk.
A memorial service will be planned for a later time.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
