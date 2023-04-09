Richard "Dick" Gutter, 98, of the Willow Valley Communities, died April 6, 2023. Dick was born in Brooklyn, New York, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He graduated from Purdue University and was an electrical engineer. Dick loved people, history, wood carving, and lifelong learning. He was well known at Willow Valley for his meticulously carved life-size birds, his positive attitude, and great sense of humor.
Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Cecily, and their son, David. He is survived by his daughter, Irene; his daughter-in-law, Sarah; two grandsons, two great-grandchildren, and dear friends at Willow Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Dick's name to the Willow Valley Communities Charitable Foundation, foundation.willowvalleycommunities.org/ways-to-give/. Services will be private.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com